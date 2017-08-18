Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.
Trail Run - 8 a.m. at Brainy Day Trail, 16451 124th Ave., Nunica.
Aquatic Invasive Animal Training - 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.
Sidewalk Sales - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Grand Haven.
Art on the Riverfront - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Grand Haven’s waterfront.
Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.
Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.
Step it Up! - 10 a.m. at North Ottawa Dunes, Ferrysburg; and Outdoor Discovery Center, Holland.
“Yooper Talk” Celebration - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.
Walk the Beat - 1-5 p.m. on Grand Haven’s east side, rain or shine. Sixty acts at 30 venues. Map available at walkthebeat.org.
Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St.. Cost: $5.
Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.
Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.
Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
SUNDAY, August 20
Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.
Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.
Worship on the Waterfront - 7-8:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Citizen Way performs. Free-will offering.
Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.
