Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Trail Run - 8 a.m. at Brainy Day Trail, 16451 124th Ave., Nunica.

Aquatic Invasive Animal Training - 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Sidewalk Sales - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Grand Haven.

Art on the Riverfront - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Grand Haven’s waterfront.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Step it Up! - 10 a.m. at North Ottawa Dunes, Ferrysburg; and Outdoor Discovery Center, Holland.

“Yooper Talk” Celebration - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Bookman, 715 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Walk the Beat - 1-5 p.m. on Grand Haven’s east side, rain or shine. Sixty acts at 30 venues. Map available at walkthebeat.org.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Grand Haven Elks, 15 S. Third St.. Cost: $5.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, August 20

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Worship on the Waterfront - 7-8:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Citizen Way performs. Free-will offering.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

MONDAY, August 21

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.

Blood Pressure Screening - 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Meijer, 15000 U.S. 31, Grand Haven Township.

Lakeshore 7th-graders Orientation - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 3-6 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.

Meet Up and Eat Up - 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Salvation Army, 310 N. DeSpelder St., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave, Grand Haven.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Summer Series: “Schizophrenia” - 6 p.m. at Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

FOE Men’s Aerie Club - 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance - 7-9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 18 and older.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

