Massey joins United Way staff

The program provides high school students in Ottawa County with the support and tools they need to engage in local volunteer opportunities, track their hours, build leadership skills and earn recognition.

Massey is in her final year at Grand Valley State University in the hospitality and tourism management program, with an emphasis in meeting and event management. She currently serves as the GVSU chapter president of Meeting Professionals International. In addition, she is an event coordinator at CityFlats Hotel in Grand Rapids.

Previously, Massey was a hospitality intern with Dewees Rentals on Dewees Island, South Carolina, and completed an internship with the American Red Cross of West Michigan in special events and fund development.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to serve Ottawa County and collaborate with the community as the Students Live United coordinator for United Way,” she said. “My goal is to be a mentor to the great young adults within the community, and to help them grow as individuals and future professionals."