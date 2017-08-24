City to host 10th annual Labor Day Bridge Walk

The City of Grand Haven’s 10th annual Third Street Bridge Labor Day Walk may be just the option for you.

The event is slated to take place at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4, and will begin on the Harbor Island side of the Third Street bridge.

Mayor Geri McCaleb will lead walkers across the bridge, continue along the boardwalk toward the lighthouse, and return to Chinook Pier for post-walk refreshments and giveaways from area businesses.

“I look forward to this event every year,” McCaleb said. “Third Street Bridge is not the ‘Mac,’ but it is mighty like Mac.”

This year’s walk is shortened to about 3 miles due to the closure of the south pier, city officials note.

There is no entry fee. Public restrooms will be open at the time of the walk. Harbor Transit will provide shuttle service from the pier to the Chinook Pier parking lot, if needed.

Grand Haven is one of many communities across the state holding a Labor Day walk. The annual event began after acknowledgment of the fact that many Michigan residents are unable to travel north to join others in the Michigan Fitness Foundation’s annual Mackinac Bridge Labor Day Walk.

The Michigan Fitness Foundation and Governor’s Council both endorse the Grand Haven walk.

“Each year, while nearly 50,000 Michiganders travel to the Mackinac Bridge to participate in the annual Bridge Walk and Run events, local communities provide healthy and easily accessible options for residents who are unable to make it to the Mighty Mac but would like to join in this statewide event,” said the foundation’s president, J.J. Tighe.