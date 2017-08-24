Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Spring Lake Rotary - 12:15 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club, 17496 Fruitport Road.

Bridge - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Gentle Yoga - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Family Movie: “Beauty and the Beast” - 2 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Gentle Hatha Yoga - 2 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Depot Museum 45th Anniversary Celebration - 4-6 p.m. at the Depot Museum of Transportation, 1 N. Harbor Ave., Grand Haven.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SATURDAY, August 26

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St.

Smith’s Bayou Chili Cookoff - 12-3 p.m. on Cecelia Lane, off 168th Avenue, Ferrysburg. Sampling tickets: 50 cents, or 3 for $1. Proceeds go to Autism Support of West Shore.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.

Wildlife Encounter: In Tune with Hummingbirds - 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Star Gazing - 9:30 p.m. to midnight at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

