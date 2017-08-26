Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Chuck Nowak Memorial Bike Run - 9 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. ride, at Hiway Inn, 600 S. Beechtree St., Grand Haven. Cost: $10, to benefit Operation Comfort Warrior.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Kids Day - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. at Coopersville Farm Museum and Event Center, 375 Main St.

Smith’s Bayou Chili Cookoff - 12-3 p.m. on Cecelia Lane, off 168th Avenue, Ferrysburg. Sampling tickets: 50 cents, or 3 for $1. Proceeds go to Autism Support of West Shore.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven.

Wildlife Encounter: In Tune with Hummingbirds - 3-4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge (second floor), 15 S. Third St., Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Star Gazing - 9:30 p.m. to midnight at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Road, West Olive.

SUNDAY, August 27

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Worship on the Waterfront - 7-8:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. Mark Schultz performs. Free-will offering.

Mean Mary Concert - 7:30 p.m. at Camp Blodgett’s Loeks Retreat Center, 10451 Lakeshore Ave., West Olive. Suggested donation: $10.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

MONDAY, August 28

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only.

Drawing with Confidence - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Women’s Support Group - 12-1 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Pickleball - 4-6 p.m. at Christian Conference Grounds, 12253 Lakeshore Ave., Grand Haven Township.

Grand Haven Community Center Board - 5 p.m. at the Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Anger Management Group - 5:30-6:30 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Summer Series: “Panic & Anxiety Disorders” - 6 p.m. at Momentum Center for Social Engagement, 714 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.