Momentum Center to hold Dinner and Movie night

The film discusses why traumas in childhood, even barely remembered ones, may have lasting negative effects. Risk factors, such as growing up around physical, sexual or substance abuse, have a strong correlation with major health problems in adulthood.

The film highlights that anticipating and experiencing acts of violence causes chronic feelings of anxiety and can result in biological modifications. New research is shown that addressing ACEs early and consistently with specific actions can help prevent long term challenges. In showing this documentary the Momentum Center for Social Engagement hopes to raise awareness and potential solutions to Adverse Childhood Experiences.

Following the movie representatives of the Ottawa County Intermediate School District will be on hand to facilitate a conversation for those who choose to stay.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be served at 6 p.m. (other dishes are welcome), and the film will begin at 7.

The center is located at 714 Columbus Ave. in Grand Haven.

The Momentum Center for Social Engagement, is a social and recreational program for people with mental illness, addiction and developmental disabilities. For additional information, visit extendedgrace.org or send an e-mail to barbara@extendedgrace.org.