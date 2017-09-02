Community Calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m. Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking.

Al-Anon - 10 a.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Nonsmoking.

Baby Time - 10 a.m. at Norton Shores Library, 705 Seminole Road.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Men’s Open Basketball - 12-2 p.m. Grand Haven High School, 17001 Ferris St. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Lakeshore Recovering Couples Anonymous - 7-8:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1401 S. Griffin St., Grand Haven. Child care available by prearranging.

Line Dancing with West Michigan Bootscooters - 7-10:30 p.m. at Elks Lodge, 15 S. Third St. (second floor), Grand Haven. Adults $5, students $3.

Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

SUNDAY, September 3

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting, nonsmoking. 7 p.m. is a speaker meeting.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 1-2 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Prairie Wildflower Walk - 3 to 4 p.m. at Hemlock Crossing, 8115 West Olive Rd., West Olive.

Grand Haven Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven.

MONDAY, September 4

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven. By appointment only

Annual Labor Day Bridge Walk - 9 a.m. at Third Street bridge, Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Rotary Club of Grand Haven - Noon at Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.

Women’s Support Group - Noon to 1 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. $5 per group session.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Anger Management Group - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. Fee: $5 per group session.

Bingo - 6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus, 1416 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

FOE Men’s Aerie Club - 7 p.m. at 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Cribbage - 7 p.m. at Lakeside Eagles Lodge, 2355 Sherman Blvd., Norton Shores. Entry fee: $7.

Women's AA Meeting - 7 p.m. at Swiss Village, Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township.

Depression Bipolar Support Alliance - 7 to 9 p.m. at St. Patrick's Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Al-Anon - 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meeting.

Grand Haven Musical Fountain - 9:30 p.m. at Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven. A 20 minute synchronized water and light show accompanied with music of all varieties.

TUESDAY, September 5

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton, Grand Haven.

Quilting Class - 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven. Crochet Class - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Toddler Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch of Muskegon Area District Library, 705 Seminole Rd.

Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Conditioning with Confidence - 3 p.m., at Four Points Center for Successful Aging, 1051 Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Mahjongg - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton, Grand Haven.

Ping-pong - 1 and 6 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Evening Euchre - 5 to 8 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Tuesday Nights at Four Pointes - 5 to 8 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Open Crafting Studio - 5:30 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

TOPS MI#868 - 5:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Savidge St.

Free Fitness Class - 5:45 p.m. at Watermark Church, 13060 US 31, Grand Haven.

West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adeline's Rehearsal - 7 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton

Shores.

Puppy Social Hour - 7 to 8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. For puppies younger than 1 and less than 20 pounds to socialize with other puppies and puppy owners.

Civil Air Patrol - 7 to 9 p.m. at RK Properties, 1478 Ellis Road, Muskegon.

Coed Adult Open Volleyball - 7 to 9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. Fee: $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

West Shore Chorus of Sweet Adelines Rehearsal - 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Forest Park Covenant Church, 3815 Henry St., Norton Shores.

