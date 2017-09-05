Community Calendar

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - 6:45 a.m. at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Grand Haven Farmers Market - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the green canopy at Chinook Pier, Harbor Dr.

Family Planning Clinic - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only at Ottawa Department of Public Health, 1207 S. Beechtree St., Suite B, Grand Haven.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 9:30 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Line Dance - 10 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Breast Friends Support Group - 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Mercy Health Johnson Family Cancer Center, 1440 E. Sherman, Muskegon.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Norton Shores Branch of Muskegon Area District Library, 705 Seminole Rd.

Women’s Support Group for Chronic Conditions - 11 a.m. to noon at the TCM, 120 S. Fifth St., Grand Haven. $5 per group session.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Christian Businessmen’s Committee Bible Study - Noon at Prudential Clyde Hendrick, 415 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Counterpart - Noon at Holiday Inn, 940 W. Savidge St., Spring Lake. Lunch is $11. Reservations required.

Tri-Cities Kiwanis Club - Noon to 1 p.m. at Eagles Club, 20 N. Second St., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Euchre - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Dancing for Parkinson’s class - 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 at Spotlight Dance Academy, 1445 Columbus, Grand Haven.

History Book Club - 3 p.m. at Tri-Cities Historical Museum, 200 Washington Ave., Grand Haven. Pre-registration required.

LEGO Block Party - 4 to 5 p.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Spanish for Kids - 4:30 at Norton Shores Branch of Muskegon Area District Library, 705 Seminole Rd. Recommended ages 3-6.

Loving Spoonfuls Meal Ministry - 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 524 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Divorce Recovery and Transition Series - 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. at Hope Reformed Church, 14932 Mercury Drive, Grand Haven Township. $5 per group session.

Lakeshore Toastmasters - 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Grand Haven Community Baptist Church, 1140 Park Ave.

Men’s Over 50 Open Volleyball - 7 to 9 p.m. at Lakeshore Middle School Gym, 900 Cutler St., Grand Haven. $3 for residents, $5 for nonresidents.

Al-Anon - 8 p.m. at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Open meeting.

THURSDAY, September 7

Tri-Cities Toastmasters - 7:30 a.m., Desserts by Design, 320 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - 7:30 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m., at Alano Club, 419 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven. Closed meetings.

Sewing Classes - 9 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Beginning to Intermediate Class - 9 a.m. to noon at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Spring Lake Farm and Garden Market - 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harvest Bible Chapel parking lot, 225 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Mothers of Many Seasons - 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church Family Center, 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. Day care provided. All denominations welcome.

Crazy Ladies Quilting Circle - 10 a.m. to noon at Coopersville Farm Museum, 375 Main St.

Caregivers Support Group - 10 a.m. at Little Red House, 311 E. Exchange St., Spring Lake.

Bounce Around Playgroup - 10-11:30 a.m. at Covenant Life Church, 101 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven. For ages 5 and younger.

Job Seeker Program Office - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Preschool Storytime - 10:30 a.m. at Spring Lake District Library, 123 E. Exchange St.

Bosu Complete Workout - 11 a.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Conditioning with Confidence - 11:30 a.m., at Four Points, 1051 Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Alcoholics Anonymous - Noon at Swiss Village Alpine Lodge, 18280 Alpine Court, Spring Lake Township. Closed meeting.

Al-Anon - Noon at All Shores Wesleyan Church, 15550 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Pinochle - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Zumba Gold - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

ESL Advanced Class - 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 920 Fulton Ave., Grand Haven.

Ping Pong - 1 p.m. at Four Pointes, 1051 S. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven.

Love INC Free Health Clinic - 5 p.m. at 326 N Ferry St., Grand Haven. For uninsured adults.

Community Mental Health of Ottawa County Round Table - 5:30 p.m. at CMHOC Training Room, 1111 Fulton St., Grand Haven.

NA Meeting - 6 p.m. at room 16, First Presbyterian Church, 508 Franklin St., Grand Haven.

Spring Lake Lions Club - 6 p.m., Vic’s Restaurant, 14977 Cleveland St., Spring Lake Township.

Survivors of Loss to Suicide Support Group - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Parish, 920 Fulton St.,Grand Haven.

Puppy Social Hour - 7 to 8 p.m. at Must Love Dogs Boutique & Spa, 211 Washington Ave., Grand Haven.

Gamblers Anonymous - 7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Family Center (Room 10/11), 901 Columbus Ave., Grand Haven.

Want to promote your upcoming event? Send an email to the Tribune of your event with time, date and address to: events@grandhaventribune.com.