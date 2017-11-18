Ride the rails with Santa on the Coopersville & Marne

Santa’s 230-seat train is ready. The vintage train cars, which date from 1919-32, are all decorated for Christmas. Santa has a special seat in each car.

The festive train rolls through the snow-covered farms and fields, and across the bridges and roadways along the 14-mile roundtrip route.

Costumed elves will escort each child for their time to sit with the Jolly Fellow. All kids get a nice gift from Santa’s Big Bag — even the shy ones.

The story-telling Princess will read children’s Christmas-themed books when Santa is in another train car. The uniformed conductor and trainman will punch every ticket. Christmas music plays throughout the 90-minute ride. The railcars are heated and each has a restroom.

Special seating arrangements will be made for groups of 6-60. All large groups sit together.

The full fare is $19.75, the senior citizens (ages 60 and older) fare is $18.75, and ages 2-12 ride for $17.75. Children younger than 2 get a free ticket.

The train runs even on snow days. Tickets sell quickly, so reservations are highly recommended. Online reservations can be made at www.MItrain.net/SantaTrain; or call 616-997-7000, ext. 3, Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some tickets will be available at the station on the days of departures.

Departure times are:

• Saturday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• Saturdays, Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23, at 10 a.m., noon, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

• Sundays, Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, at 1 and 3 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 24, at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m.