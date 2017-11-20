Women Who Care support aging at home program

Four Pointes is a non-profit agency that promotes successful aging while working to enrich the physical, social, spiritual and intellectual needs of community members. The funds provided by Tri-Cities Women Who Care will enable Four Pointes to work with older adults to maintain their independence and dignity, and help those with lower incomes stay at home rather than move into a nursing home.

Tri-Cities Women Who Care is an alliance of women whose purpose is to help charitable organizations in the area by streamlining fundraising. Since its inception in September 2010, at least 250 women have met quarterly for one hour, heard presentations from local organizations, and voted to determine which agency receive their checks.

The group has awarded a total of more than $810,000 to local organizations. The group is open to all and welcomes new members at any time.

The next meeting is Thursday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at Spring Lake Country Club.

For more information about Tri-Cities Women Who Care, contact Cindy Anderson at 616-842-9549.