Benchmark moment

He watched proudly Thursday afternoon as two of his chief assistant prosecutors — Karen Miedema and Judy Mulder — donned their judge robes during a swearing-in ceremony in an Ottawa County Circuit Court room in Grand Haven.

They join Holland District Judge Susan Jonas as the only female judges in Ottawa County.

Miedema, of Spring Lake, will take over the Circuit Court seat long held by Ed Post, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Mulder, of Grand Haven, will travel to Hudsonville to fill the District Court seat being vacated by Kenneth Post, who is also retiring.

Both positions are for six-year terms.

Frantz said Miedema’s and Mulder’s careers as prosecutors have prepared them well for this moment. He noted their outstanding leadership, their sense of justice and their humility.

“They know donning a black robe does not instantly instill great wisdom,” he said.

During Thursday’s ceremony, Pastor David Wisen said he believed that God raised the two women up as judges. He urged them to conduct their courts with fairness, compassion and courage.

A native of Ottawa County, Miedema has 30 years of prosecution experience. She also provides legal updates to law enforcement and fire department personnel, and speaks at many public forums and to Law Day audiences.

Miedema served as president of the Stop Child Abuse and Neglect Council, Tri-Cities Ministries and Love INC, and as treasurer of the Ottawa County Bar Association. She is currently involved with the Law Leadership Committee, 58th District Court Sobriety Treatment Program, Child Death Review Committee, and Prescription Drugs and Opiates Task Force.

Her duties as a Circuit Court judge will include half of the criminal cases, 25 percent of the civil cases and 60 percent of divorce cases without minor children.

Miedema and her husband, Mark, have two children: Katie and Molly.

Mulder has been a prosecutor for 27 years and represents the Prosecutor's Office on the 20th Circuit Court Drug Court team.

Don Mulder said he was thrilled for his wife and very proud of her.

“It’s a nice upgrade to her job,” he said.

Mark Miedema said he was very excited for his wife and he supports her in every way.

“She’s got a new challenge and she’s up for the challenge,” he said.

Both Miedema and Mulder expressed their thanks to their family and supporters, and pledged to do their best to continue a balanced approach to justice.