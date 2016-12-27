Brandon Hall gets 30 days in jail for election fraud

Brandon Michael Hall admitted to forging numerous signatures on petitions for then judicial candidate Chris Houghtaling.

Hall was charged with 10 counts of election law forgery — a felony — in 2013. He successfully appealed the case back down to misdemeanors in Ottawa District Court, Ottawa County Circuit Court and the Michigan Court of Appeals.

He did not succeed when Assistant Attorney General Gregory Townsend appealed the case to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Hall said, after the high court’s decision that the case should be tried as a felony, he resigned himself to the fact that he would likely spend some time in jail.

Officials again charged the self-proclaimed political junkie with 10 counts of election law forgery and the case went to trial in late November.

Jurors came back with a guilty verdict on all counts after one hour of deliberation.

“This is the most ignorant thing I’ve ever done,” Hall said prior to sentencing. “I’m very regretful.”

When given a chance to comment to Judge Ed Post prior to sentencing, Hall apologized to the people whose names he forged, as well as to “friends, family and the community.”

Michigan State Police Lt. Greg Poulson said the investigation is not closed.

He would not comment on whether or not anyone else might be charged in relation to the case.