Longtime judge retires

The 65-year-old Grand Haven Township man completed four six-year terms at the end of the year.

“It’s a mixed bag of sadness, anticipation, eagerness and melancholy,” he said. “It’s a whole bundle of things.”

What he’ll miss the most, he said, are the people he’s been working with over the years.

“I have absolutely the finest staff anyone could ever hope for,” Post said. “It’s a great pain to leave these people behind.”

What he won’t miss, he said, is the burden a judge carries with every case.

“Like a weightlifter, you build a capacity to do it, but you feel good when you set it down,” Post said.

Post won’t be taking off any time right away. He plans to start working part time at the Varnum Law Office in Grand Haven.

“I’m basically a litigation lawyer,” he said. “I hope to build a practice in mediation and arbitration.” Dispute resolution would be his priority, “working to help people find a kinder, gentler, or economical way of settling dispute,” he said.

Post said it’s a requirement now for anyone who files a civil or domestic lawsuit that they must go to mediation first.

“I have a lot of experience doing that,” he said. “If parties can agree, then they can be captains of their own fate. Otherwise, it goes to trial.”

Post said this type of work will give him a lot more flexibility, which he hopes to use to advance his photography career, spend more time with family and travel more.

His daughter, Jane Morrison, is expecting twins early in the spring. He also has two grandchildren in Florida.

“It’s not as though I’m going to slip silently into a pair of slippers,” Post said. “It’s going to be very busy and hectic for a while.”

Now that he’s retired, Post said he would have more time to contemplate things, including how to deal with Medicare, pensions and retirement accounts. He’s also looking forward to becoming more involved in the community — something he couldn’t do as a judge because of possible conflicts regarding any cases he might handle.

“I won’t have to be politically silent anymore,” he said.

That’s something his wife, Barb, who retired a year earlier, will also enjoy, he noted.

Post said it was interesting when he took his judicial robe off for the last time.

“I go from having all this responsibility and power to having none,” he said.

His advice to new Ottawa County Circuit Judge Karen Miedema is “don’t let the black robe go to your head.”

“I tried to think of it more as a responsibility than a power,” he said. “As long as you keep that mindset, then it will keep you humble.”

Post emphasized that being a judge is working in a “gray area.” A lot of decisions made in the courtroom are based on information obtained from pre-sentence reports and discussions in chambers.

He said he’s troubled when he sees sentiment displayed in comments on news stories “as if the people they are commenting on are sub-human.”

“It’s just not my experience,” Post said.

The judge said we are lucky to have good lawyers who live and work in this area, who get along and work with each other.

Post also emphasized that the county operates the way it is intended to operate.

“People do their best, work hard and are motivated,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of cynicism. People want to do what’s right because it’s the right thing to do.”

Looking back

Although some of the big cases he has handled have been a lot of work, it was worth it, Post said.

“I have to look back at those 26 years as a judge (which included two years in District Court in Holland) and be glad I had some of those big profile cases,” he said.

He said his three biggest cases over the years were the Janet Chandler murder, a cold case in Holland; the quadruple homicide in Wright Township; and the RK Jewelry Store murders in downtown Grand Haven.

Post’s biggest civil cases were the Donnelly and Guardian trial about trade secrets and windshield glass, and the recently resolved North Shore Marina case involving an explosion and fire.

Becoming a judge

Ed Post was born in 1951 in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Jay and Laura Post. The family moved to Allendale when Ed was 5. His father served as a family doctor.

Post graduated from Unity Christian High School in Hudsonville. He received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Calvin College and his law degree from the University of Detroit.

He practiced as an attorney for 15 years in Grand Rapids, taking off a few years in the early 1980s to work as a general manager for Remark Corp. in Grandville. He returned to litigation practice as a partner at Miller, Johnson, Snell & Cummiskey in Grand Haven in 1985.

Post said his conscious started working on him when a friend asked him if he ever thought of being a judge.

“An opening occurred and I naively decided to enter the race,” he said. “I had no idea what I was getting into.”

In 1992, Post ran for a newly created Ottawa County Circuit Court seat. He won and started serving in that position in 1993.

Post was named chief judge of the Circuit Court in 2000. The Supreme Court last year appointed Judge Jon Van Allsburg successor as chief.

“It’s been wonderful,” Post said of his role as judge. “I can’t imagine what else I’d be good at. It just seemed to suit my disposition.”