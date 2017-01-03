Six criminal cases to follow this month

(1) The murder of Seth Cuevas

Adalberto Chavez-Delagarza, 24, has been charged with open murder for the stabbing of 18-year-old Seth Cuevas in Holland Township this past July.

A preliminary examination was held for Chavez-Delagraza on Dec. 21, when several witnesses testified. Two of them said Chavez-Delagarza actually admitted the stabbing to them.

The preliminary examination is expected to continue sometime after the new year, when the medical examiner and another lab agent will give their testimony.

(2) The murder of Anthony Lamb

After three months, the law finally caught up with the alleged killer of 22-year-old Anthony Lamb outside the Holland Hookah Lounge in September.

Aaron Joshua-John Young, a 25-year-old former Holland Township resident, was arrested near Memphis, Tennessee, on Dec. 13. He was arraigned in Holland District Court on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on one count each of open murder, open manslaughter, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm possession.

Young, who was denied bond, has a probable cause conference scheduled for Jan. 6.

Young has two co-defendant's, Demetrius Viney and Levell Turner. Viney, lodged in the Ottawa County jail on a $500,000 cash surety, is scheduled to stand trial on Jan. 26 for possessing a firearm as a felon. Next for Turner is a pretrial conference on Jan. 9. In addition to other charges unrelated to Lamb's death, Turner is also lodged with a $500,000 cash surety and faces a charge of felony firearm possession.

(3) Most wanted arrested

Adolfo Alcala, a 51-year-old former resident of Holland, is scheduled for a final pretrial conference today. He is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a child under 13.

Alcala, who was on Holland's most wanted for a time, was arrested in Mississippi earlier this year.

(4) 'Most vile'

Another man charged with criminal sexual conduct, Lowell Charles, is also scheduled for a final pretrial conference on Jan. 6. An Ottawa County prosecuting attorney described his case as "one of the worst and most vile" cases she had ever seen.

The 56-year-old Holland resident faces four charges, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child younger than 13.

(5) The Holland window smasher

The man charged with damaging 13 cars on a Holland parking deck in August agreed to plead guilty to one count of malicious destruction of property.

Chol Deng Kuek, a 29-year-old Holland resident, agreed to plead guilty to the felony count on Tuesday, Dec. 27, after failing to appear for his first plea hearing a week earlier. The charge could be reduced to a misdemeanor if Kuek successfully completes the mental health court program.

In pleading guilty, Deng Kuek admitted to taking a hammer to a row of cars parked in the Holland parking garage at Seventh Street and Columbia Avenue. At the time of his initial arrest, Deng Kuek explained his actions to police saying he was stressed.

Kuek's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30.

(6) Allendale shooter

Finally, a man suspected of an October shooting in Allendale is scheduled to stand trial at the end of the month.

Douglas Brent, a 23-year-old resident of Allendale, faces charges of assault with attempt to murder and felony firearm possession. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 26.