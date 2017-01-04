Internet stalker gets probation, suspended sentence

The young Grand Rapids-area woman told newly seated Ottawa County Judge Karen Miedema that her former boyfriend posted provocative pictures of her online when he found out she was seeing somebody else.

Thomas Hryciuk, 19, of Grandville, was put on 18 months probation and ordered to serve 60 hours of community service when he was sentenced Tuesday in Ottawa County Circuit Court. He was charged with unlawful posting of a message.

A 60-day jail sentence was suspended as long as Hryciuk does not violate his bond conditions — one of which is that he not have contact of any kind, directly or indirectly, with the victim.

During three years of their on-and-off relationship, the victim said Hryciuk also targeted her by putting her phone number in items for sale on Craigslist. He also placed an ad, using her telephone number, soliciting sex.

In about an hour’s time, 200 men texted and called her, the victim said.

When she changed her phone number, Hryciuk put her mother’s phone number in the ad.

“I’m just one of the many victims of Thomas’ Craigslist ad,” the victim said.

She noted that, when Hryciuk couldn’t reach her, he went after her family and friends.

She said people who saw or heard of the ad now view her differently. She said she also changed her hair and the way she dressed to try to hide from the defendant.

“I’m no longer myself,” she said. “I trusted this man with my life and he took it.”

The victim admitted that love blinded her many times, causing her to re-enter the relationship.

“I didn’t think it would happen again,” she said.

Hryciuk’s attorney, Kevin Peterson, told the court that his client was a “good kid.”

“This certainly is an incident that could lead the court to question that,” Peterson said, noting that Hryciuk had no other criminal activity on his record.

Peterson said when his client found out that his girlfriend was cheating on him, “he did some things that were not right.”

The attorney asked Miedema to sentence his client to probation and approve the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act — which would erase the felony from Hryciuk’s record on successful completion of probation — for him. Although the judge denied the HYTA, she noted the defendant could petition the court with that request again after a year.

Hryciuk apologized for what he did.

“I’m sorry for what happened,” he said. “It will never happen again. I was emotionally distraught.”