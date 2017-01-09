Grand Haven-area teen admits taking money from 'Granny's' safe

Conner Glass, 18, faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in Ottawa County Circuit Court on Feb. 13 after entering a guilty plea Monday to a charge of second-degree home invasion.

The incident occurred Aug. 1, 2016, in Robinson Township.

The teenager admitted to Judge Jon Hulsing that he went to the house of his neighbor, whom he called “Granny,” and found a key and took some money out of the safe there.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lee Fisher said the amount he showed stolen was about $10,000, while the defense attorney’s paperwork noted the amount was closer to $7,000.

When Hulsing asked Glass what he did with the money, the teen replied that he spent it on “stupid stuff” that he no longer had.

Hulsing said the young man would have restitution and fees due when he appeared for sentencing.

At the sentencing, the judge will also give his decision on whether or not Glass will be given Holmes Youthful Trainee status. If that happens, and if Glass successfully completes probation, the felony charge could be removed from his record.