GH man steals guns from family

In return, the 33-year-old Grand Haven man stole their guns and ammunition, the cousin said.

Smith was sent to prison Monday after being sentenced in Ottawa County Circuit Court on charges of felony firearms, stealing weapons/firearms and habitual offender.

Judge Jon Hulsing ordered the man to serve 1-10 years in prison for stealing the weapons. In addition, he will have to serve another two years in prison for the felony firearm charge.

Smith was given credit for 151 days already served in jail.

Smith’s attorney, Christi Burda, said her client has had a drug abuse problem for a good part of his life.

“I realize I got a problem,” Smith said before being sentenced. “I’m actually blessed to be here. It’s a blessing to me because I’m alive.”

Smith said he plans to use the time in prison to better himself.

“This isn’t your first rodeo,” Hulsing said before imposing the prison term.

The judge also noted that he believes Smith wants to get better.

“Unfortunately, you stole weapons and they’re on the street somewhere,” Hulsing said.

Smith’s cousin, Tiffany Hatton, and her fiancé, Brandon Jones, said Smith lived with them for about six months when the incident occurred in early September.

“I came home one day after work and the front door was wide open,” Jones said.

Their bedroom door was also open and they quickly discovered their guns, including a Ruger SR-45, and four boxes of ammunition were gone.

“The house wasn’t tossed and there was no sign of forced entry,” Hatton said. “The dogs aren’t going to let some stranger into the house.”

Jones read a statement noting that he and Hatton “are good, law-abiding folks who are just trying to help out. Something like that changes you. Now we don’t want anyone in our house we can’t trust. ... We worry that our weapons will get in the wrong hands.”

Jones requested drug treatment for Smith.