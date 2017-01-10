Owner of dog shot by neighbor charged for letting it run loose

The Hudsonville woman has been charged with a misdemeanor for letting her dog run loose on the neighbor's property last month. Investigators say it appears the dog had threatened the neighbor.

That neighbor is not facing any charges.

During the day of New Year's Eve, one family's pet became a neighbor's perceived threat.

"The neighbor who shot the dog is actually the caller to 911," said Capt. Mark Bennett with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

In an interview last week, the dog's owner, Linda Holmes, took some responsibility. Her 6-year-old German shepherd, Sawyer, ran loose into the neighbor's yard.

Bennett said Holmes has been charged with allowing a dog to run at large, punishable by up to 90 days in jail.

Investigators say several factors were considered, including a pattern of behavior. Authorities received seven dog complaints against Holmes last year, Bennett said.