In exchange for his plea, a charge of possession of child sexually abusive material was dismissed. Ronald Dunham also agreed to forfeit his computer.

Dunham is scheduled to be sentenced in Ottawa County Circuit Court on Feb. 13.

Dunham told Judge Jon Hulsing that he was at work when police raided his home on Aug. 8, 2016.

Dunham admitted to the judge that he knew that he had files on his computer showing minors engaged in sexual activity. He also admitted to downloading some of those files.