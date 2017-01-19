Lawsuit filed over slip, fall on courthouse steps

James Paggeot was leaving the building on Jan. 21, 2015, when he “encountered the unexpectedly slippery step,” according to the lawsuit filed on his behalf by Robert Chessman of McCroskey Law in Muskegon.

A call to the law office was not returned by press time.

Paggeot injured his right foot and, according to the lawsuit, suffered “conscious pain and suffering, mental anguish, fright and shock, injury to his foot and associated anatomical structures, medical expense, loss of ability to lead his normal life, and any other damages allowed under Michigan law.”

He is asking for more than $25,000 in damages. Ottawa County was named as the defendant.

Ottawa County Administrator Al Vanderberg said this is the first claim of any kind filed in relation to a slip and fall on the stairway leading to the county building.

“Prior to replacing the steps, we were aware that people had fallen,” he said.

Vanderberg said the stairs were never right since their original construction and there were many fixes over the years. In 2015, funds were approved to rebuild the steps.

Vanderberg said since the reconstruction in late 2015, according to staff, there have been no slip and falls reported on those steps.

There is a separate, handicap entrance with an elevator just to the south of the steps.

When the new courthouse opened in 2009, Vanderberg said county officials knew something was off.

"The steps were not done correctly,“ he explained. “They were a little uneven. Height, width, depth was off, and I think the forms weren't set properly.“

The steps have a built-in snowmelt system, and the construction mistake is one reason why that system is not working properly.

Numerous attempts to correct the mistake have been made. The steps were ground down and covered with tiles, and small heating wires were placed at the edge of the tiles. But winter weather exposed the ineffectiveness of those fixes — mainly the ice build-up on the front of the steps, Vanderberg said.

The county had budgeted a fix for 2016 at more than $200,000, but a bid of under $100,000 was received, allowing the county to move forward with the work in late 2015.

The cost was handled by the county’s insurance authority, which is also handling the lawsuit, Vanderberg said.

Vanderberg said he was served with the lawsuit on Tuesday, despite it being filed before the end of last year.

No court hearings have been set at this time.

WZZM-TV contributed to this story.