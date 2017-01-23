Galloway's bond reduction denied

The alleged incident occurred in 2012, when the girl was age 13.

Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing refused to reduce Thomas Barnes Galloway’s $500,000 bond, citing the reasons given in a November 2016 hearing by now-retired Judge Ed Post.

The case was reassigned to Hulsing after Post’s retirement.

Defense attorney John Moritz filed a motion for a bond reduction once Galloway’s trial was postponed because of appeals filed in the case regarding evidence. Moritz said a bond reduction would allow his client to post bond, get out of jail and get back to a couple of construction jobs so that he could help support his family. It would also help by having Galloway more available to work on his defense for trial, the attorney said.

The trial was scheduled to begin this week. A new trial will be scheduled once the Michigan Court of Appeals makes a decision on the case.

Moritz told the judge that, although his client has made some “stupid” violations, he has not broken any laws, has a lot of family in the area and is no risk for fleeing the area.

The three bond condition violations — in June, July and September 2016 — all involved alcohol consumption, yet were still below the level of being legally intoxicated, Moritz noted.

In June 2016, while out of state at a wedding, Galloway, now 45, registered a 0.02 blood alcohol content, Moritz said. The following month, at a local golf course, he registered a 0.01; and in September, a 0.05.

“He’s been in jail since September because of having a Miller Lite beer in Allendale,” Moritz said.

It is a condition of Galloway’s bond that he not consume drugs or alcohol, or be in an establishment where they are served.

The defense attorney contended that there were numerous restrictions that could be in place to allow Galloway to get out of jail.

Prosecuting attorney Greg Babbitt told the court that each of the violations occurred shortly after Galloway appeared in court.

“I assumed he assured the court he would abide by the conditions,” said Babbitt, who was standing in for the regular prosecutor on the case.

Babbitt also questioned where Galloway would stay if released from jail.

“I don’t think that the wife wants him there,” the prosecuting attorney said.

Galloway’s wife was in the courtroom, but she avoided looking at her husband when he turned and tried to catch her eye.

The trial was put on hold once Moritz filed an appeal for his client after a motion to suppress evidence on a cellphone was denied.

“This delay is attributable to their tactics,” the judge said.

Hulsing noted that it was a proper tactic, but not a good enough reason for him to reduce bond. The judge also added another condition to Galloway’s bond — that he surrender his passport if he is released on bond.

Galloway posted a $150,000 bond after he was jailed on his second bond violation.

In September 2016, an off-duty deputy observed Galloway at a bar in Allendale drinking alcohol and talking to a female teen. Judge Post then raised the bond to $500,000 and Galloway has remained in jail since that time.