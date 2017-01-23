Coopersville teen sent to prison for assaulting child

Anthony James Blair Jr. was also given credit for 146 days served in jail when he was sentenced Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

On or about May 12, 2016, Blair injured a child age 4-5, causing a serious, but non-life-threatening injury. Defense attorney Phil Sielski said the young man was watching the children who lived in the home in exchange for having a place to live.

Blair was charged with first-degree child abuse. His sentence includes an upper range of 15 years in prison.

“He recognizes the seriousness of what occurred,” Sielski told Judge Jon Hulsing prior to sentencing. “He feels badly about what took place.”

Blair told the judge that he felt “awful” about what happened and he takes responsibility for his actions.

Blair was also sentenced to 90 days in jail for unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He was ordered to pay $5,505 in restitution on that charge.

Another charge of resisting a police officer was dismissed.