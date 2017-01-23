K'zoo man sent to jail for knife assault in Grand Haven

Terry James Daniels II, 23, was sentenced Monday morning in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

The incident occurred on or about Sept. 8, 2016.

Daniels told the court at his sentence hearing that he put a person who had nothing to do with him in fear.

“I’m sorry for what happened,” he told Judge Jon Hulsing prior to being sentenced.

Daniels admitted he has been struggling with alcohol for a long time and the most recent incident “opened his eyes” to what he was doing.

Daniels has already served 136 days in jail. Hulsing said the man could be released to an in-patient treatment center as soon as a bed was available.

Once released from jail, Daniels will be on probation for three years and will be on a monitoring device for 180 days.