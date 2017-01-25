Former GH man pleads guilty to defrauding paving companies

“I falsely gave information to secure a contract,” Jon David Kubiak told Judge Karen Miedema during Monday’s hearing.

Kubiak said he collected the money for the paving job and didn’t turn it over to the paving company. When asked if he intended to defraud the company and keep the money for his personal use, Kubiak said, “I did, your honor.”

In exchange for Kubiak’s guilty plea to false pretenses of between $1,000 and $20,000, an embezzling charge for the same amount was dismissed. A similar charge was dismissed in a separate case.

Bruce Vanderkolk, owner of Bruce’s Blacktop in Zeeland Township, said the amount for the work was $19,600.

In the case being dismissed, Black Gold Transport owner Jody Schaendorf said his loss was about $8,000. Schaendorf said that Kubiak arranged for paving at a campground where he stayed for free.

“He forgot to bill it,” Schaendorf said.

As part of the plea agreement, Kubiak will be required to pay restitution on all cases charged and uncharged.

The dismissed charges include using a computer to commit a crime, criminal enterprise and habitual offender, according to defense attorney Thomas Smith.

Kubiak pleaded guilty in November 2016 to a charge of filing a false report of a felony. At the time, Kubiak claimed some commercial parking areas were paved and charged to the City of Grand Haven. He served four days in jail and was put on probation for one year when sentenced on that charge. He was also ordered to serve 60 hours of community service and pay $820 in restitution.

Kubiak had recently lost his job with Black Gold Transport when he filed a complaint about the paving jobs in Grand Haven. During that time — in the late summer and early fall of 2015 — Kubiak claimed that Black Gold Transport was not putting down proper amounts of asphalt on Grand Haven streets. The city withheld payment to the company until satisfied the job was properly done.

Schaendorf said it cost $20,000 out of his own pocket to do the testing to prove they did the work that they were paid to do in Grand Haven.

Schaendorf also said the situation caused trust problems for his company, which he said has been in business since 1998 and completed a lot of work with major contractors.

“We want to stay in business,” he said for a story in 2015. “If you don’t do good business, they’re not going to call you back.”

Kubiak remains free on a $5,000/10 percent bond. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 27.