Zeeland woman charged in fatal pedestrian incident two months ago

Korey Taphouse, a father of two, was struck while walking along Port Sheldon Street, near 48th Avenue, on Nov. 27. He died the following day.

Police said the motorist who struck him continued driving, thinking she had hit a deer. She called 911 after arriving home.

A complaint has been authorized charging Heidi Louise Vanderbie, 46, with failing to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident. She has her first court appearance scheduled for Feb. 22.

The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to a year in jail.

Taphouse, 30, was out for a walk, heading west on Port Sheldon, when he was struck by a 2012 Jeep not far from his home. He was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he died the next morning. He was an organ donor.

Since Taphouse’s death, his wife, Emily Taphouse, has lobbied Georgetown Township for improved lighting and sidewalks along the stretch of road where the accident occurred. She was among dozens of people who attended a Georgetown Township meeting this week, urging officials to dedicate money for lighting and sidewalks.