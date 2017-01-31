Window smasher gets 2 years probation, must pay $4K restitution

“I’m sorry for what I’ve done,” Chol Deng Kuek said before being sentenced Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

Kuek was charged with damaging 13 cars in a parking garage at the corner of Seventh Street and Columbia Avenue in August. Police said he used a hammer to accomplish the task.

Kuek was placed on probation for two years on the malicious destruction of property charge. He was also ordered to pay $3,930.71 in restitution.

Prosecuting attorney John Scheuerle said six victims have so far come forward. The amount of the restitution could be adjusted if more claims are filed.

Kuek was also given credit for 20 days already served in jail. He was ordered to pay fines and costs and remain living at the Holland Rescue Mission.