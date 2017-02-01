2 meth busts in 2 weeks spur multiple charges for Kent County pair

The Jan. 10 raid at a mobile home park near M-6 and South Division Avenue in southern Kent County netted an assortment of meth-making materials, along with three expired “one-pot” meth labs, court records show.

Police say Brandon Jay Griffin and Valerie Mae Ellis lived at the home on South Sword Street S.W. with Ellis’ 13-year-old son. Items seized included cut-up lithium batteries, empty Sudafed boxes, muriatic acid and lye.

Criminal charges were not initially filed in that case, however. That all changed less than two weeks later, when they were stopped for driving with a non-working headlight on South Division Avenue at Piedmont Drive, just a few blocks north of the earlier drug raid.

Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Wiersma detected the aroma of marijuana when he approached the vehicle, court records show. Eliis was driving and a passenger produced a marijuana joint, court records show.

The passenger told police he accompanied Ellis and Griffin to a home improvement store to buy paint thinner and lithium batteries.

A search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine components along with a one-pot meth lab, court records show. Items seized included lithium batteries, paint thinner, Sudafed, muriatic acid, rubber gloves, masks, a scale and a cotton ball that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit in 63rd District Court.

A check of an electronic logging system called NPLEx, which police and pharmacies use to track over-the-counter sales of cold and allergy medications, “shows many purchases of Sudafed over the last couple of months’’ for the pair, court records show.

Both were booked into the Kent County Jail on Jan. 19. A warrant charging them was authorized the next day.

They face charges of operating/maintaining a lab involving hazardous waste, maintaining a lab involving methamphetamine and delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine. Each of the felony charges carry a maximum term of 20 years in prison.

Griffin, 40, who has prior felony convictions, is being held on a $25,000 bond. Ellis, 31, is being held on a $10,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in 63rd District Court today (Feb. 1) for a probable cause hearing.

Griffin was released on parole in February 2016 after serving time for a drug conviction in Livingston County. He has five prior convictions, mostly for breaking and entering.