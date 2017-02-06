W.O. man to be sentenced in motorcycle hit and run

Brian Barr, 48, will be sentenced on the now misdemeanor charge on March 13.

He was originally charged with failure to stop at a serious injury crash, after turning himself in to police a few days after the Aug. 19, 2016, incident near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Stanton Street.

Police said Barr was driving a 2006 VW Jetta, made a Michigan turn at U.S. 31 and Stanton and pulled in front of the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Rick Madacco, 36, of Roosevelt Park, suffered serious injuries in the hit and run crash, police said.