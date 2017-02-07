Holland man gets one year jail for theft

Nicole Porter said the man has the “ability to make a positive impact on society” and she believes he is finally ready to get the help he needs.

But Judge Karen Miedema said that Cameron Troy Lawson had too much criminal history and sentenced him to a year in prison. She gave him credit for 62 days already served in jail.

The 37-year-old Holland man was also ordered to pay $60 restitution and fines and costs.

He pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of larceny in a building and habitual offender, second offense.

In exchange for his plea, charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and failure to report an accident were dismissed.

Porter said Lawson took her car and crashed it in the Walmart parking lot.

She said she was in a relationship with Lawson for a year, during which time she discovered he had a substance abuse problem. Porter told the judge she planned to stick by Lawson and with her family, give him the love and support he needs to overcome his addition.

Lawson apologized prior to sentencing.

“I deeply regret and am ashamed of my actions that brought me here today,” he said.

His attorney, Robert Zitta, asked the judge to consider substance abuse treatment instead of jail.