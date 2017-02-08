Driver in Holland Township fatal crash charged

Cameron Burrows, 41, of Holland has been charged with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious injury and habitual offender fourth offense.

Witnesses told police Burrows ran a red light at the intersection of I-196 Business Loop and 104th Avenue in Holland Township and his truck struck the vehicle being driven by 65-year-old Sandra DeBoer. DeBoer was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in her car, her 10-year-old grandson, Gavin DeBoer, was also seriously injured in the crash.

The Sentinel previously reported that Burrows has had his license suspended nine times since 2000 — the last being in December 2015 — according to his driving record obtained from the Secretary of State. Most of the suspensions are related to failure to pay fees for driving citations; however, those citations include failure to yield, failing to stop within an assured clear distance, disobeying a traffic control device and speeding.

Burrow’s driver’s license was valid at the time of the crash.

Reckless driving causing death is a felony charge punishable by up to 15 years in prison or a $2,500 to $10,000 fine. Reckless driving causing serious injury is also a felony, punishable by up to five years of prison or a fine of $1,000 to $5,000. A fourth-offense habitual offender means the maximum sentences for these charges could be doubled.