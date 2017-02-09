Coopersville man indicted in scheme to defraud Herman Miller

A grand jury handed down a two-count indictment against Kevin John Grimm on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids.

The complaint alleges that Grimm and co-conspirator Jerry Akers defrauded the furniture maker in a vendor invoicing scheme. Grimm was also charged with laundering proceeds of the fraud by making a $155,000 payment to a Florida yacht dealer toward the purchase of a 49-foot sailboat in 2015.

Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said the two men conspired with each other to devise and execute a scheme to defraud Herman Miller using Grimm’s company, KJ Gas Transportation LLC, to submit “false and fraudulent invoices for payment” via email to Herman Miller personnel.

The indictment also claims the company never provided any natural gas ordering or transportation services to Herman Miller, as was falsely represented in the invoices.

Between June 2010 and July 2015, the fraud scheme generated a total of $1,772,726 in payments to KJ Gas Transportation.

Akers entered a guilty plea in December 2016 to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud against Herman Miller. Grimm’s identity was known at the time, but his name was not released in any publicly filed documents.

Akers has admitted to conspiring with Grimm to fraudulently invoice Herman Miller for natural gas transportation services never provided by Grimm’s company, Birge said. Akers is scheduled to be sentenced May 1 in Kalamazoo.

The case is being investigated by the Grand Rapids office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.