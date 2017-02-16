Accused driver in fatal crash arraigned

Cameron Burrows, 41, was charged last week with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious injury and habitual offender fourth offense. He was arraigned Wednesday, Feb. 15, on those charges and bond was set at $5,000.

Burrows did not enter a plea with the court at the time.

On Jan. 3, witnesses told police Burrows ran a red light at the intersection of I-196 Business Loop and 104th Avenue, striking the vehicle of 65-year-old Sandra DeBoer. DeBoer was pronounced dead at the scene.

DeBoer’s passenger and 10-year-old grandson, Gavin DeBoer, was seriously injured in the crash.

The Sentinel previously reported that Burrows has had his license suspended nine times since 2000 — the last being in December 2015 — according to his driving record obtained from the Secretary of State. Most of the suspensions are related to failure to pay fees for driving citations; however, those citations include failure to yield, failing to stop within an assured clear distance, disobeying a traffic control device and speeding.

His license was valid at the time of the crash.

Police found no evidence of alcohol at the scene; they submitted a sample of Burrows' blood for a toxicology report. Police waited six weeks for the results of the toxicology exam before the completed investigative report was sent to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Despite other media outlets reporting that Burrows had drugs in his system at the time of the crash, the sheriff's and prosecutor's offices have refused to confirm that. Burrows also hasn't been charged directly with any offenses pertaining to operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A Freedom of Information Act request submitted by The Sentinel for the results of Burrows' toxicology report was denied Wednesday by the sheriff's office on the grounds it is an open prosecution and "release of information will interfere with law enforcement proceedings and/or deprive a person of the right to a fair trial or impartial administrative hearing." The Sentinel has filed an appeal with the sheriff's office.

In an interview with The Sentinel days after the crash, Burrows said: "Obviously it was an accident that occurred, nothing planned, not under any influences. (They) drew blood at the hospital to see if I'd been drinking or not drinking or on drugs, and that obviously came back clean."

Burrows went on to say that he did not remember the crash happening — he suffered a concussion and fractured his right knee — but that he would accept the outcome of the investigation.

"I accept full responsibility on my behalf and, if I'm in the wrong, I'm in the wrong," he said.

Reckless driving causing death is a felony charge punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $2,500 to $10,000 fine. Reckless driving causing serious injury is also a felony, punishable by up to five years of prison and/or a fine of $1,000 to $5,000. A fourth offense habitual offender means the maximum sentences for these charges could be doubled.

A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Feb. 23. A probable cause conference is conducted in Michigan felony cases between arraignment and the preliminary exam. The conference can include entering a plea, waiving a preliminary exam, working on a plea bargain and setting future court dates.