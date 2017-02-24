Suspects arraigned in home invasion, 2-county chase

Jacqualine Jumper, 26; Edward Montelongo, 26; and Sidney Woods Jr., 33, were arrested following the incident, which began at about 9:15 a.m. in the 6600 block of Longwood Drive in the Borculo area of Olive Township.

A homeowner called Ottawa Central Dispatch and said his home security system had activated. Via his security system, the caller told dispatchers that he could see three people in his home removing items.

Jumper, who is currently homeless, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff Department, is charged with second-degree home invasion, fleeing and eluding police, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and driving under the influence of drugs. Police said she was the driver of the getaway car.

Montelongo of Park Township and Woods, who is from the city of Holland, are both charged with second-degree home invasion and being habitual offenders. Montelongo also faces a charge of carrying a firearm while committing a felony.

The three were arraigned in 58th District Court in Holland and remain in the Ottawa County Jail.

While calling 911, the victim of the home invasion returned home and saw the suspects leave in a vehicle. At about the same time, Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene and gave chase.

Deputies chased the car east through Georgetown Township, Grandville and the city of Wyoming. The chase ended when the suspects' vehicle crashed on 44th Street near Byron Center Avenue in Wyoming. No other vehicles were involved and no one was injured.

Several articles of stolen property were recovered in the car and most could be traced back to the Borculo-area residence. Deputies also recovered a handgun and ammunition in the suspects’ car.

At the time of the incident, all three suspects were out on bond for non-related charges, which include retail fraud, marijuana possession and forgery. Capt. Mark Bennett of the Sheriff’s Department said those cases will be adjudicated, or reviewed.