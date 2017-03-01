Ottawa County couple accused of soliciting teens for sex arraigned

Anuj Chopra, 41, is charged with human trafficking of minors for allegedly trying to entice two 16-year-olds for sex in exchange for money. His bond was set at $250,000 in Hudsonville District Court.

His wife, Leslie Chopra, 42, is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and distributing sexually explicit materials to minors. She is out on bond.

Police were tipped off in early February by a parent concerned about the couple's behavior. Police said the Chopras became acquainted with the victims through their 16-year-old daughter.

Search warrants were issued on multiple electronic devices, and police said it appears the couple solicited minors for sexual acts in the Jamestown Township and Hudsonville areas. It's believed the couple used email, Snapchat and Instagram to make contact with the victims.

Police said there are currently at least three victims, but there could be more.

Despite the allegations against the couple, police have said there's no information that any sexual acts occurred.