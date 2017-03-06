Former 'most wanted' man gets jail, probation

A jury found Adolfo Alcala, 51, guilty of second-degree criminal sexual assault on Jan. 25. Alcala’s court record lists him as a Grand Haven resident.

The man was charged with a June 25, 2015, attack in Holland of a girl under the age of 13.

Alcala was also ordered to serve 150 days in jail, with credit for 46 days already served. He must also register as a sex offender.

His victim tearfully read a statement in court, saying that her entire family now has trust issues because of what happened.

“People should not commit crimes and get away with it,” said the girl, now a teenager.

She asked Hulsing to give Alcala the highest sentence possible.

“No one should have to deal with a predator like him,” she said.

Alcala’s attorney, Anthony Green, said that his client had led a difficult life and was a migrant worker who was trying to fit in with the community.

“This was a family that he had great admiration for,” Green said. “He never intended to do them any harm. He is sorry.”

Alcala gave no statement prior to being sentenced. He faced up to 15 years in prison on the charge.

Prior to handing down the sentence, Hulsing said that he did not believe Alcala’s testimony during the trial.

Police said Alcala met the victim through acquaintances. He was arrested in October 2016 in Hernando, Miss., on a 2015 warrant issued for the criminal sexual conduct allegations.