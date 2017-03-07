Attorneys ask for Health Pointe lawsuit to be dismissed

Judge Jon Van Allsburg said he would take the information under consideration and release a written opinion at a later date.

North Ottawa Community Hospital filed the lawsuit in late December 2016, seeking an order for the township to withdraw the planned unit development approval for the Health Pointe project. The lawsuit also asks for more than $25,000 in damages.

Attorneys representing the township and Health Pointe said that NOCH has no standing in such a lawsuit.

NOCH attorney Jon Bylsma said you have to be an aggrieved party to file an appeal, but not to file a “nuisance” lawsuit.

The Township Board approved the medical center project one year ago.

Crews started preparing the land for construction on a Meijer store outlot and started some generic construction, and then moved forward with medical center-specific construction once an appeal to the Township Board approval was denied this past August. That lawsuit protested approval of the amended Meijer planned unit development. The zoning of the Meijer PUD stays with the property, even if sold, according to Township Manager Bill Cargo.

The amended portion covers the 120,000-square-foot medical building under construction off 172nd Avenue, between Robbins Road and Comstock Street.

Services planned at the facility include primary care, urgent care, radiology, laboratory, specialty physicians, CT, MRI and ambulatory surgical services.

The NOCH lawsuit challenges the township’s approval of the Health Pointe project — a joint venture of Spectrum Health and Holland Hospital — in the township’s commercial PUD district.

NOCH officials, while acknowledging the competition, said a primary issue in the case is when they file for a Certificate of Need.

“The fact is that we operate in a highly regulated environment, including which we need a Certificate of Need in which we need permission to buy certain equipment and do certain procedures is what shows that the township’s failure to enforce its ordinance creates a substantial harm that is unique to NOCH,” Bylsma said.

Craig Noland, who was assigned to represent the township in the case by the township’s insurance provider, said: “There’s no evidence or claim, in terms of zoning impact, that there would be any standing.” What’s left is the competitive position in the marketplace, he said. There’s no support that the hospital has standing because of that position, according to Noland.

“You still have to show special injury,” he said.

NOCH, in the lawsuit, accused the township’s zoning board of ignoring the township Zoning Ordinance by allowing a medical center, a use not permitted in a commercial PUD district.

NOCH officials also said the township “crossed the line” when it amended the commercial PUD zoning ordinance to allow for Health Pointe’s medical designation and height specifications, only to have township voters “soundly reject” the amendment in a November 2016 ballot referendum. Also, they said the township didn’t properly analyze the long-term negative tax revenue impact of the project nor citizens’ access to local hospital-based health care, “despite pleas from (the North Ottawa Community Health System), neighboring municipalities and its own residents.”

NOCH officials also expressed concern about a lack of transparency that Spectrum Health “has shown our community.”

Attorneys for Health Pointe and the township referred questions to the Spectrum Health public relations office.

“We have great respect for the legal process and look forward to resolution of this pending litigation,” said Andrea Wolschleger Finnigan, a communications specialist for Spectrum Health. “We strongly believe in our mission of expanding access and offering greater choice of care for Grand Haven-area residents, who deserve new options for receiving world-class health care closer to home. Our commitment remains focused on the needs of our current and future patients in northern Ottawa County.”

Tribune reporter Alex Doty contributed to this story.