GH man gets probation for joy ride gone bad

Shaun Ryan Kleinjans, 21, was given credit for 95 days served in jail and was put on probation for two years when sentenced Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

Kleinjans was charged with stealing the car, fleeing police, driving on a suspended license and transporting open alcohol. The alcohol charge was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Marty Passenger of Grand Rapids told Judge Jon Hulsing that she parked the car at Kleinjan’s mother’s house in Robinson Township so that it could be used as an emergency vehicle for a pregnant female staying there. Passenger’s girlfriend is Kleinjan’s grandmother.

Passenger said that she was waiting for new license tabs to arrive at the time of the Oct. 3, 2016, incident. She said that insurance did not cover the crashed vehicle because it wasn’t licensed at the time and the driver also was not licensed.

Passenger requested $9,700 in restitution, supporting that request with an estimated repair bill. Hulsing turned down the request and awarded Passenger $1,000, the amount that she paid for the 1994 Geo.

Kleinjans told the judge that he believed Ottawa County’s drug court was going to help him in many ways, including being a good father to his son.

Passenger also commented that Kleinjans was disrespectful to his grandmother.

“The only time he is good is when he is in jail,” she said, “and I’m not even sure he is good then.”

Hulsing said the comments made by Passenger “are justified,” but it’s not the court’s function to determine whether people are good or bad. The judge said the court’s role is to help people with the tools to continue on their journey.