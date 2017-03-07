Man sent to prison for crash that killed teen

That’s what the father of a Hamilton woman killed in a crash in Ottawa County last spring said after the man driving the car was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Prosecuting attorney John Scheurle agreed.

Devin Russell Schafer, 20, of Martin read a statement of apology before being sentenced to prison for 3-15 years.

His charges were drunken driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. Schafer pleaded no contest to both charges at a Jan. 20 hearing.

“I can’t even begin to say how sorry I am,” he read from a piece of paper.

Schafer went on to emphasize that young people should never drink and drive, and should never drive while they are tired.

He told the court that he takes full responsibility for the May 22, 2016, crash that took the life of his passenger, 19-year-old Hope Klinkers.

Schafer was driving a 2001 Ford Escape on 32nd Street in Jamestown Township with Klinkers in the front seat when police say he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a driveway abutment near Adams Street. It was shortly after 5 a.m.

Police said Schafer left the scene of the crash on foot before being picked up by friends and taken to Allegan County. Once the friends realized Schafer was involved in a car crash, they called 911, said Sgt. Steve Austin of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

Michigan State Police determined Schafer was involved in the crash on 32nd Street.

Klinkers was pronounced dead at the scene. Schafer suffered minor injuries in the crash. Neither was wearing seat belts, police said.

Tami Klinkers said her daughter wasn’t perfect, but she was kind and curious, and was always helping someone.

Tami Klinkers said she prayed that Schafer learned a lesson from his actions. She also asked him not to become angry and bitter, but to use his time in prison to reflect.

Hope Klinkers’ sister, Nicole Oetman, described waking up to a world she no longer recognized and having days filled with emptiness and sadness after Hope’s death.

“I feel truly dead inside,” Oetman said. “She was not only my sister, but my best friend.”

Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing told Schafer that there are consequences when you drink or take drugs and then drive. The judge also noted that the sentence cannot make the victims whole and the prison sentence can’t be compared to the loss the family has suffered.

Hulsing said that he thoroughly checked to see if Schafer leaving the scene had any impact on the victim’s death. Based on medical reports, the answer is no, the judge said.

Hulsing also said there could be some economic restitution for the family, but nothing had been determined at the time.

The Holland Sentinel contributed to this story.