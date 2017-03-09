Sentence upheld in $2M embezzlement from credit union

Kathryn Sue Simmerman worked her way up from teller to chief executive at Shoreline Federal Credit Union in Norton Shores before the embezzlement was discovered in 2014.

In January, she was sentenced in federal court in Grand Rapids to prison and to pay $1.9 million in restitution. She faced up to 30 years in prison.

Her lawyers argued that Simmerman's sentencing guidelines were too high. But the appeals court said Thursday that the enhancements were appropriate.

The court said Simmerman's embezzlement threatened the health of the credit union. The court said the amount of money was equal to 86 percent of Shoreline's earnings over its 62-year history.

Simmerman pleaded guilty to the federal charges in August 2016. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors agreed not to file charges against her husband and sons, WZZM-TV reported.

For more than 15 years, Simmerman embezzled from the one-branch credit union by removing cash from its vault and placing it in her purse, federal authorities said. She deposited some of the cash into Shoreline accounts that she controlled, and took the remainder of it home to spend on her own use and enjoyment.

Simmerman hid her activity by manipulating Shoreline’s books and records.