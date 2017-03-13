Woman gets jail, probation for stealing from car parked at SL gas station

Beverly Nickcol Johnson, 34, was given credit for time already served and will be allowed to go directly to an in-patient treatment facility when a bed becomes available. Judge Jon Hulsing also put her on probation for two years and ordered her to pay $226 for the cellphone.

A charge of driving while her license was suspended was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The victim, Toni Epplett, said she remembered her son noticing a “nice-looking” black Camaro driving behind them when they were heading to the gas station at about 6 p.m. Jan. 12. The Camaro pulled in behind them, eventually parking next to them, Epplett said.

Epplett and her two children ran inside the store to fill a water bottle and get a cup of coffee.

“We were in there maybe four minutes,” she said.

When they returned to their vehicle, they noticed things moved around and her purse was missing.

Epplett admitted that her car was not locked for the quick trip into the store.

“Everybody does that, don’t they?” she asked.

Epplett said she returned to the store and workers called the police and checked the store’s video surveillance.

“Kudos to Wesco and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies,” Epplett said. “They were on it. She was caught within an hour in Spring Lake.”

But the incident has had a lasting effect on her family, Epplett told the judge.

“We feel scared, violated and taken advantage of,” she said.

Epplett also told the judge that EpiPens that were missing when she got the purse back.

Johnson’s attorney, Phil Sielski, explained that his client had long-standing issues and was requesting in-patient treatment.

Johnson apologized to the victim, but Hulsing told her that it “was a huge line that was crossed.”