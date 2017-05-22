Woman waives arraignment in Allendale stabbing death

Heather Marie McFerrin remains lodged in the Ottawa County Jail.

A pre-trial conference and trial date have yet to be set.

McFerrin is accused of killing Spencer Daniel Rauch, 26, of Allendale, with a single stab wound to the chest. The incident occurred April 15 in the Allendale Meadows Mobile Home Park.

The victim and the defendant knew each other, but were not believed to be in a relationship, said Capt. Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation revealed the two were at a home on Snow Mass Lane near Boyne Boulevard, went into the street and an altercation led to the stabbing, Bennett said.