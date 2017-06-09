Court of Appeals won't hear case regarding Jeffrey Willis' rights

The court has decided it will not hear an appeal relating to Willis' rights, clearing the way for the scheduling of a trial in Muskegon County Circuit Court.

Willis is charged in the murder of Rebekah Sue Bletsch, the murder and kidnapping of Jessica Heeringa, and attempting to abduct a 16-year-old girl last year.

The Muskegon County Office of the Public Defender had asked the state appeals court to listen to and rule on concerns that Willis' rights were violated when jail guards entered his cell and copied and removed notes. The Office of the Public Defender argued the notes were protected by attorney-client privilege.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hillson said Friday that the prosecution, public defenders office and the judge will meet next week to determine when the lengthy trial will take place.