The trial in Muskegon County Circuit Court is expected to take eight days.

Bletsch was fatally shot while jogging along a road in Muskegon County’s Dalton Township in June 2014, authorities said.

Willis is also charged with the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa, a Norton Shores convenience store worker, and the attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl in Muskegon County’s Fruitland Township last year. Those crimes will be tried separately.

WZZM-TV contributed to this report.