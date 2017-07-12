Coopersville man sentenced to prison in scheme to defraud Herman Miller

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney imposed the sentence in federal court in Grand Rapids. It was announced Wednesday.

In addition to the prison term, Grimm was ordered to serve two years of supervised release, pay $458,947 in restitution and forfeit an additional $458,947 to the government.

On March 21, Grimm pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud. The Coopersville man admitted conspiring with Spring Lake resident Jerry Lee Akers to devise and execute a scheme to defraud Herman Miller between June 2010 and July 2015 using Grimm’s company, KJ Gas Transportation LLC.

With Akers’ assistance as an employee at the company, Grimm submitted false and fraudulent invoices for payment for natural gas services he never provided. The fraud scheme generated $1,772,726 in payments to his company, acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge said.

Akers, 54, was sentenced in May to serve 41 months in prison for his role in the scheme.

Prior to Grimm’s sentencing, Akers and Grimm collectively returned $1,313,779 of the illegal proceeds they obtained during the fraud, with Grimm paying $1,223,779 of that amount.

This case was investigated by the Grand Rapids office of the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor.