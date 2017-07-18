Robbers sent to prison for targeting pizza deliveryman

Brad Scott Bree, 32, of Aurora, Illinois, was ordered to serve a minimum of almost six years to a maximum 23 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections. This was for the armed robbery.

Bree must also first serve two years in prison for a felony firearm charge. He was given credit on this charge for 319 days already served in jail.

Jamie Alan Hudson (spelled Hutson, according to his attorney), 28, of Grand Rapids was ordered to serve a minimum of two years and up to five years in prison for being an accessory after the fact.

The incident occurred Aug. 31, 2016, at Peppino’s Sports Grill on Lake Michigan Drive. A delivery driver was getting into his car at the end of his shift when he was robbed.

“You’re there,” Judge Jon Hulsing said prior to handing down Hudson’s sentence. “You’ve got a mask on. You pulled an armed robbery on a guy who was just trying to feed his family.”

Nobody was injured in the incident, but cash was taken.

“Two persons with masks robbed this guy,” Hulsing said. “This is a very serious offense.”

Hudson apologized to the court and the victim, and said, “I was part of this.” He said his problem with alcohol caused him to take part in the robbery, but that he has since taken a straighter path and turned his life over to God.

Hudson’s attorney, Phil Sielski, told the judge that Hudson had cooperated with investigators and had stayed the path despite taunts from the other defendant that continued even on the ride to court from the jail on Monday.

Bree also apologized for his actions, which he blamed on drugs and alcohol.

“If I wasn’t hammered that night and doing drugs, this would not have happened,” he told the judge.

But it did, Hulsing noted, and Bree had possession of a .45-caliber gun at the time.

“If people have weapons and they’re intoxicated, that’s really how bad things happen,” the judge said.