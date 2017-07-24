GH man sent to prison for domestic violence

The 30-year-old Grand Haven man was then sentenced to a minimum of five to a maximum 15 years in prison on charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault by strangulation and domestic violence. The sentences will run concurrent to each other, but consecutive to his parole.

Ferguson previously served a year in prison after being sentenced in October 2015 for drug possession, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting police.

The most recent incident occurred Jan. 1 in Holland Township.

“I just want him to go to prison so he can’t do to someone else what he did to me,” the victim said to Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing during the hearing on Monday.

The victim said she continued to suffer eye problems and headaches since the assault. No other details about the incident were revealed at the sentencing.

Hulsing denied an alternative program at Teen Challenge, emphasizing to Ferguson that he becomes a completely different person when he consumes alcohol or drugs.

“I hope upon release you will put into practice the hard work you’ve done in jail,” the judge told Ferguson.