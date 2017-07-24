Grant man gets probation, time served for crash near Nunica

James Franklin Orsie was also ordered to pay $570 restitution to the owner of the truck damaged in a crash on May 19 near Nunica.

“I just thank the Lord nobody was hurt,” Orsie said when asked if he wanted to make a statement prior to sentencing.

Orsie had also been charged with possession of marijuana, failure to report an accident and driving on a suspended license (second offense). Those charges were dismissed when Orsie entered a guilty plea to a third-offense drunk driving charge.

The man was on his way to his son’s baseball game to take him a bat, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies. For unknown reasons at the time, the pickup truck went off the road and into the ditch along 112th Avenue just north of State Road in Crockery Township.

Orsie was located walking on State Road, where he had gone to look for help.

Orsie was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and seek appropriate treatment. Judge Jon Hulsing told the defendant that he was not allowed to have his medical marijuana card during probation.