Jeffrey Willis' attorney leaves case for job with county prosecutor

County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said Brian Hosticka, who is currently a public defender, has been hired to work in the family court division. He will not be involved in criminal cases.

Additionally, Hilson said it would not be ethical for Hosticka to share any information about Willis' case, and he would not ask him to do so.

Hosticka will start his new job in about two weeks.

Willis’ trial for the shooting death of jogger Rebekah Bletsch in 2014 is scheduled to begin Sept. 12. It’s not clear if the change in defense attorneys will delay the trial.

Willis has also been charged in the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa, a Norton Shores convenience store worker, and the attempted kidnapping of a teenage girl on River Road.