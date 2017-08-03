Ex-Greenville chief sentenced to jail, community service for health care fraud

Reiss, 50, appeared in Montcalm County Circuit Court on Thursday to be sentenced for health care fraud. He pleaded no contest to the four-year felony in May.

Investigators said Mark Reiss left his ex-wife, Christine Reiss, on his health insurance plan after they divorced in August 2014. She was accused of bilking the insurance company out of $113,000 in payments in 2014 and 2015.

A Kent County jury in May convicted Christine Reiss on three counts of health care fraud. She spent 50 days in jail and was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service. She also was placed on probation for one year.

Mark Reiss, who was hired as Greenville’s public safety director in 2013, resigned in February.

Reiss will not have to complete the entire jail term if he stays out of trouble.

The sentence calls for 58 days in jail, with the first 28 days to be served on consecutive weekends starting Friday. The remaining 30 days will be suspended if Reiss completes one year of probation without major missteps.

In addition to jail, Montcalm County Circuit Judge Suzanne Hoseth-Kreeger ordered that Reiss perform 150 hours of community service.

Reiss, who has already paid restitution, is now working at a manufacturing company in Grand Haven. He worked for the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for 21 years.